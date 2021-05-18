Tottenham caretaker manager Ryan Mason has responded to transfer rumours involving Harry Kane after yesterday’s big news stating he wanted to leave Spurs in the summer.

The England international has been one of Tottenham’s most important players for many years now, but the club have failed to give him the chance to win silverware, which he’ll undoubtedly be craving.

Kane’s potential destinations have been reported as Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea by the Times and others, but Mason insists he hasn’t spoken with his star player about a move away.

When he was inevitably asked about Kane’s future at his press conference today, Mason said, as quoted by football.london: “All of my conversations with H have been about the game. All these conversations, I am not so sure. I don’t know.

“I speak to Harry pretty much every day. He’s excited along with me about tomorrow. Our only discussions have been about the game tomorrow. We’re looking forward to tomorrow.

“I don’t think anything is awkward. There’s always speculation around the best players, like there’s been speculation around who the next manager will be.”

Tottenham fans will surely be hoping the club do all they can to keep hold of Kane, especially when the 27-year-old is being linked with some of their Premier League rivals.

Not only would it do the team a great deal of damage if Kane were to leave, but he’d be a superb asset for the likes of Man City, United and Chelsea, and it would be painful for Spurs fans to see him playing against them for one of their rivals.