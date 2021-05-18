Tottenham hierarchy “furious” with timing of Harry Kane transfer leak

Tottenham’s hierarchy are reportedly furious over the timing of the Harry Kane transfer leak that has sparked links with the likes of Manchester United, City and Chelsea today.

Kane is one of the best players in the world and it makes sense that he could be keen to leave Spurs after failing to win a single trophy in his career so far.

MORE: Tottenham identify transfer targets from Man Utd & City in potential Harry Kane swap

Big clubs are seemingly on alert for the England international, according to the Times, and it’s clear he could be a great fit at any one of Man Utd, Man City or Chelsea.

Unsurprisingly, all of this transfer talk today has left Tottenham fuming, with the timing of the leak far from ideal from their point of view, as Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard reports in the tweet below…

#thfc Spurs hierarchy this morning furious with timing of Kane leak, with European football still on the line. And particularly as Ryan Mason will have to publicly face the questions. The club, of course, put Mason in exactly the same position over the ESL. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) May 18, 2021

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.

It will be interesting to see how this affects Tottenham’s relationship with Kane, and how that in turn might affect his plans to get a move away this summer.

The 27-year-old might not have made things easier for himself by angering his club this way, but then it might also be a bad idea for the north London giants to try keeping a player who clearly wants to leave.