Tottenham Hotspur have five man list of Harry Kane replacements

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly keen to secure a transfer this summer. The shocking news that Kane wants to quit the Londoners reached fans on Monday night. However, in an attempt to line up possible replacements, chairman Daniel Levy is understood to have a list of five possible candidates, including two Premier League regulars.

Kane, 27, has been vocal in the past about his desire to win major trophies, however, unfortunately for the England international, his club side looks further away from achieving silverware now than they have in a long time.

Sky Sports dropped the bombshell on Monday night that Kane is pushing for a move with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all firmly in the hunt.

In a more recent report from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur is believed to have a shortlist of possible replacements.

The five names on the Londoner’s shortlist include Torino’s Andrea Bellotti, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and RB Salzburg’s Patson Daka.

However, looking more closer to home, Levy has reportedly identified Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford and Southampton’s star man Danny Ings as another two possible replacements.

Both Bamford and Ings have been key players for their sides this campaign with the Whites’ leading striker racking up 15 goals and the Saints’ marksmen netting 12 times.