Thomas Tuchel gives update on Chelsea star after injury scare against Leicester City

Speaking in wake of Chelsea’s victory over Leicester City, Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the condition of N’Golo Kante.

Facing Leicester will always be an emotional occasion for Kante, with the Frenchman having been brought to the Premier League by the Foxes, and of course, he won the Premier League with them, too.

Unfortunately for Kante, and Chelsea, he was not able to see out the first-half of the pivotal clash with his former side, leaving the field injured and being replaced by the returning Mateo Kovacic.

With a season-defining clash with Aston Villa set to take place on Sunday, and the Champions League final on the horizon, seeing Kante limp off will have been of huge concern to Chelsea fans.

However, speaking to the media after the game, Thomas Tuchel has allayed those fears, revealing that Kante is not injured and the decision to take him off was a precautionary measure.

Tuchel says that he hopes he pulled out Kante before he got injured: “N’Golo is not injured. He went out before the injury. He said he would get injured if he continued to play.” #CFC #CHELEI — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 18, 2021

Sorry, Man City fans.

