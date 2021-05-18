Video: Edinson Cavani delights the Man United crowd with a chipped goal from 40 yards out vs Fulham

Football has really missed the roar of the crowd when the ball hits the net, and the Old Trafford faithful have just been treated on their return.

Edinson Cavani has been waiting all season to play in front of the United fans, and this is a particularly special way to mark the occasion with a lovely chip from at least 40 yards out:

WHAT A GOAL! ? Edinson Cavani welcomes the #MUFC fans back to Old Trafford with a long-range stunner! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #MUNFUL here: https://t.co/8xOhrNlz6Q

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/cbMLXB5qP4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 18, 2021

Pictures from Canal +

VAR did threaten to kill the fun as there was a fear that the goal could be chalked off for offside, but it stands and it’s a great moment to watch.