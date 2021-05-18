Menu

Video: Edinson Cavani delights the Man United crowd with a chipped goal from 40 yards out vs Fulham

Football has really missed the roar of the crowd when the ball hits the net, and the Old Trafford faithful have just been treated on their return.

Edinson Cavani has been waiting all season to play in front of the United fans, and this is a particularly special way to mark the occasion with a lovely chip from at least 40 yards out:

Pictures from Canal +

VAR did threaten to kill the fun as there was a fear that the goal could be chalked off for offside, but it stands and it’s a great moment to watch.

1 Comment

  1. Joe08 says:
    May 18, 2021 at 7:25 pm

    If you want VAR to work give Man Utd Chelsea’s jerseys

    Reply

