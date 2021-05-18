Menu

Video: Kelechi Iheanacho sets up nervy finish for Chelsea after Mateo Kovacic surrenders possession

Chelsea FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City have pulled one back against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge through the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Foxes headed into this game knowing that defeat could see them slip out of the Champions League qualification positions ahead of the final day of the season.

While winning the FA Cup was a superb achievement for them, having thrown away the top four last term, they’d be gutted to do it again this time around.

With Chelsea earning a two goal lead through Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho goals, Leicester’s Champions League hopes would be hanging in the balance.

MORE: Video: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger puts the ball into Leicester’s net – and this one does count

Antonio Rudiger wheels away in celebration after giving Chelsea the lead over Leicester.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jorginho showcases his giant cojones to double Chelsea’s lead after Timo Werner wins penalty
Video: Pep Guardiola can’t accept defeat as he furiously confronts Graham Potter after Brighton loss
Video: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger puts the ball into Leicester’s net – and this one does count

However, Kelechi Iheanacho set up a nervy finish for Thomas Tuchel’s men in front of their returning fans by beating Edouard Mendy with a cool finish.

After Nampalys Mendy pinched the ball off Mateo Kovacic in the final third, Iheanacho was set up with a golden opportunity at goal, one which he didn’t pass up.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news

More Stories Kelechi Iheanacho Mateo Kovacic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.