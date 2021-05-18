Menu

Video: Fulham equalise with Man United at Old Trafford after VAR decides to actually operate effectively

Fulham equalised with Manchester United at Old Trafford via a header from Joe Bryan, which was awarded following a lengthy VAR review.

United led the game from early on, with Edinson Cavani giving the returning fans an absolute treat, chipping the goalkeeper from long-range.

There was more than a hint of offside in the build-up, with VAR seemingly assuming Bruno Fernandes touched David de Gea’s long pass, but replays showing that he didn’t.

Fulham will have felt aggrieved watching it back at half-time, but justice has been served, with Joe Bryan scoring the equaliser, with VAR having played its part again.

It was Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s run on the right-hand side which was being checked by VAR, but after he was adjudged to be onside when the ball was played, the goal was given.

There was nothing that de Gea could do to prevent Bryan’s header nestling into the back of the net.

