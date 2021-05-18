Menu

Video: Jorginho showcases his giant cojones to double Chelsea’s lead after Timo Werner wins penalty

Chelsea have doubled their advantage over Leicester City from the penalty spot, with Jorginho providing the finishing touch.

The Blues were denied a stonewall penalty in the first-half of the contest, with Timo Werner having been kicked in the back of the leg, but neither Mike Dean or VAR chose to do anything about it.

Werner then had the ball in the back of the net twice, with both goals being ruled out by the officials. Chelsea did finally take the lead in the 47th minute, with Werner’s international teammate Antonio Rudiger scoring.

Antonio Rudiger wheels away in celebration after giving Chelsea the lead over Leicester.

Werner, intent on making an impact, was then fouled by Wesley Fofana on the edge of the box, a foul which was actually seen to be inside the box after a VAR review, with a penalty being awarded.

Chelsea fans know what follows when Jorginho steps up from 12-yards – the back of the net ripples, and it did, with the Italian putting his gigantic cojones on display for the fans in attendance.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

