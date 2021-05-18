Video: More Chelsea VAR-angst against Leicester City as Timo Werner denied a huge penalty shout

In some ways it seems harsh on the defending player when it goes against them, but we’re seeing a rise in cases where the attacker nips in to take the ball before it can be cleared and it leads to them being wiped out.

They tend to look like some of the most stonewall penalty calls, but Chelsea can’t believe their luck tonight as the call ended up going the other way:

NO PENALTY! Chelsea are appealing for a spot-kick after Timo Werner goes down in the box but Mike Dean gives a free-kick to Leicester!

? Follow #CHELEI here: https://t.co/eRknJGVgRJ

Pictures from RMC Sport

Pictures from RMC Sport

Chelsea already have a grievance against officiating when it comes to this fixture due to the FA Cup final at the weekend, and VAR didn’t even seem to attempt to check this one either.

The fact that it’s Youri Tielemans that should’ve been penalised just makes this one even worse for Chelsea.