You never want players or a manager who will be happy to accept defeat, but there is a way to show some dignity and a bit of class after losing a game.

There was nothing really on the line for Man City tonight as the league is already wrapped up, so their main focus is keeping the players fit and taking some momentum into the Champions League final.

That went out the window tonight as they went down to ten men against Brighton before throwing away a 2-0 lead to lose the game, and Pep was not a happy bunny after the match: