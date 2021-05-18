Video: Manchester City starlet Phil Foden sets pulses racing again with solo run and clinical finish

Phil Foden netted another sublime goal for Manchester City this evening, with Brighton his latest victim.

With Man City having won the title and Brighton’s safety secured, both sides could have been forgiven for playing at 80% this evening.

However, with Ilkay Gundogan opening the scoring early doors, and Joao Cancelo’s red card following in due course, it was pretty clear that this game was not going to bore the neutral.

And it hasn’t, thanks in no small part to Phil Foden, who is an absolute joy to watch.

Foden picked the ball up in his own half, carried it all the way into the penalty area before finding the back of the net with a brilliant finish.

Granted, he didn’t have to dribble past many Brighton defenders on his way, but keeping the ball under control over such a distance and being able to keep your cool and find the finish is seriously impressive.

And that’s just one word that could be used to describe this young man – impressive.

Phil Foden, stop that! Stop that right now! ??? That is a magical individual goal! pic.twitter.com/QumfqACKg2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2021

Pictures courtesy of ADNANHD

