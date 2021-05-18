Video: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger puts the ball into Leicester’s net – and this one does count

Chelsea have taken the lead over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge through Antonio Rudiger – and this one DOES count.

The Blues headed into this game on the back of an FA Cup final defeat to Leicester, knowing that anything other than a win would provide Liverpool with the opportunity to leapfrog them when they face Burnley tomorrow.

Timo Werner twice had the ball in the back of the net in the first-half, but after two short VAR reviews, one was adjudged to be offside and the other handball, meaning the two sides headed into half-time with the scores level.

Thankfully for Thomas Tuchel and co, the nerves were not allowed to build for much longer, with Antonio Rudiger scoring two minutes into the second half to finally break the deadlock.

Rudiger did much better than Werner did when it came to adjusting his body, ensuring that the ball hit his thigh and not his hand. This one DOES count, and it’s 1-0 to Chelsea.

Chelsea take the lead! ? The ball hits Antonio Rudiger and ends up in the back of the net! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

