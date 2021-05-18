Video: Timo Werner dances badly in the stands after Chelsea secure huge win over Leicester City

Timo Werner clearly enjoyed Chelsea’s victory over Leicester City, with the Blues striker being filmed dancing at the full-time whistle.

Werner has a quite remarkable ability to keep his chin up, even when things aren’t going his way.

The German international was robbed of a stonewall penalty before having two goals disallowed, and that was all within the first-half of the contest.

While he finished the game without having got on the scoresheet, nobody could accuse him of not having an impact prior to being substituted off.

Werner was evidently happy with his performance and Chelsea’s victory, as after the full-time whistle had blown, the cameras spotted him having a dance.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner dancing at full-time! ? pic.twitter.com/uzk0bFgLFD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 18, 2021

You wouldn’t want to take dancing lessons from Werner in the same manner that you wouldn’t want him to teach you how to finish, but he looks happy, which is great.

A player who has endured the season he has could be forgiven for being beaten down by it. Not Timo, though, he’s still standing.

