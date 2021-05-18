Menu

Video: Proof Edinson Cavani goal should have been disallowed after Bruno Fernandes missed David de Gea pass

David de Gea has been credited the assist for Edinson Cavani’s wondergoal, proving that VAR missed an offside in the buildup.

Cavani provided the returning Manchester United supporters with an absolute treat of a goal, lobbing the goalkeeper from long-range before wheeling away in celebration.

The opinion of both the linesman and VAR was clearly that Bruno Fernandes had flicked the ball onto Cavani, making contact onto de Gea’s hoof upfield.

However, replays showed that, while Fernandes did attempt to play the ball, he missed it.

de Gea has also been credited with the assist, with Cavani quite clearly being in an offside position when the Spaniard played the ball.

You do have to ask the question, how can VAR be so pedantic with its infamous lines, but not check if there was any touch from Fernandes?

While we do not want to see any goals taken away from the returning fans, especially crackers like Cavani’s, VAR has failed once again here.

What on Earth is the point of chalking off goes for offside shirt sleeves if you’re not going to bother if there’s even been a touch from the player you presume has assisted it?

English football is becoming farcical.

