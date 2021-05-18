Video: “The unluckiest season I ever had” – Chelsea striker Timo Werner reflects on first-season hoodoo

In wake of Chelsea’s victory over Leicester City, Timo Werner has claimed that he is in the midst of the unluckiest season of his career.

Werner was drafted in over the summer transfer window in an attempt from Marina Granovskaia and Frank Lampard to ensure Chelsea had a regular goal scorer in attack.

Unfortunately for all involved, that hasn’t quite been the case, with Werner falling below expectations. He has just six goals in 34 Premier League appearances.

He’s tried his best, though, and has hardly had the rub of the green. Werner had the ball in the back of the net twice tonight, both times it was disallowed.

MORE: Video: More Chelsea VAR-angst against Leicester City as Timo Werner denied a huge penalty shout

Chelsea fans will be able to reflect on the sheer number of times Werner has had goals ruled out by VAR or has missed by a whisker.

In an alternate timeline, this could have been a fruitful campaign for the striker.

He’s clearly keen for people to acknowledge it too, having brought it up during his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

?”The first half was the picture of the whole season for me, for me it is the unluckiest season I have ever had.” Timo Werner talks through Chelsea’s the 2-1 win over Leicester and his first season at the club pic.twitter.com/LFYIRF3WPG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 18, 2021

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news