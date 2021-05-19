Arsenal ace weighs two options as he prepares for a summer departure

Arsenal FC defender David Luiz will be departing the Premier League club next month when his contract expires.

Despite being 34-years-old, Luiz wants to continue his playing career and already has a couple of destinations in mind where he wants to play next. UOL Esporte reports that people close to the Arsenal defender state he’s weighing two options: a return to Brazil or Benfica.

The Brazilian media outlet reveals that there’s significant interest from clubs in Luiz’s native country. Sport Club Internacional, Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro, and Palmeiras have expressed interest in the player and have the financial means to make an offer to Luiz.

However, Luiz also would like to go where his European career began with the Portuguese giants. Luiz has publicly stated his intention to end his career at the Portuguese club.

The Arsenal defender still maintains a very close relationship with Benfica and has the affection of coach Jorge Jesus, former defender and manager Luisão, and president Luís Filipe Vieira.