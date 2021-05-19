“Arteta the clown” – These Arsenal fans not impressed with double omission for Crystal Palace clash

Arsenal visit Crystal Palace this evening, with some of the fanbase on Twitter not particularly pleased with Mikel Arteta’s team selection.

The Gunners still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Europa League. Though, those hopes may well have diminished by the time they kick off, depending on Tottenham and Everton’s results.

All that Arteta can really ask from his players is to finish on a high, with the Spaniard naming the following starting XI in a bid to defeat Roy Hodgson’s Palace in his final ever game in charge at Selhurst Park.

MORE: Arsenal could block player from moving to his preferred transfer destination

? TEAM NEWS IS IN… ?? @ThomasPartey22 in midfield

??????? @EmileSmithRowe starts

?? Pepe returns out wide #?? #CRYARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2021

Arsenal fans have endured plenty this campaign, so you could forgive them for not always having blind faith in their manager.

However, every time a lineup is announced, there seems to be a fanbase-wide meltdown across social media, with tonight being no exception to the rule.

In this case, Arsenal fans have bemoaned the absence of Cedric and Gabriel Martinelli, both of whom the fans in question believe would merit a spot in the starting side tonight.

Jesus, what do Martinelli and Cedric have to do to get some damn game time? I will never understand this coach — Ray H Miller III (@Millertime1919) May 19, 2021

What did cedric do — Ollie #KroenkeOut (@AFCOllie49) May 19, 2021

Nice team but no Nelli pic.twitter.com/gYODHPZXQV — Kyle™ (@afcxkyle) May 19, 2021

What’s has Cedric Soares done to Mikel Arteta? — #FREEPALESTINE ?? ? ?? (@KaraboRamela) May 19, 2021

Arteta the clown once again wasting martinelli on the bench, at least there is no hector bellend in the team#ArtetaOut https://t.co/VB16dBixza — Michael (@MikeE12ab) May 19, 2021

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news