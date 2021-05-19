Arsenal finally see some progress under Mikel Arteta as they do this for the first time during his tenure

This season will be seen as a disappointing one for Arsenal, so everything is now geared towards building towards the next campaign and bouncing back.

The best way of doing that is to play well, win games and figure out which players are worth building around, and it does look like there are signs of progress under Arteta.

They did leave it late to beat Crystal Palace last night but it’s still a victory, and it turns out it’s the first time that they’ve won four Premier League games in a row under Mikel Arteta:

Arsenal have won four Premier League matches in a row for the first time under Mikel Arteta & the first time since October 2018. #afc pic.twitter.com/ZQjLiv6AmW — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 19, 2021

Of course this can be turned into a negative when you consider that the season is almost over and some teams may have given up, but Chelsea still had it all to play for so it can’t be completely written off.

There are further positives tonight with Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli coming up with major contributions to win this game, so at least there’s a slight ray of light at the end of this tunnel.

There is going to be a major overhaul in the summer and Mikel Arteta will eventually start to run out of excuses if they don’t start pushing towards a top four spot again, but at least he has some momentum to take into next season.