Arsenal ace decides his preferred transfer destination as he prepares to leave this summer

Arsenal winger Willian has reportedly decided he wants a summer transfer move to MLS club Inter Miami.

The Brazilian has not had the most convincing first season at the Emirates Stadium, having joined Arsenal from rivals Chelsea last year in what looked like a smart piece of business by the Gunners.

However, it seems clear that Willian is now past his best at this level and it makes sense that he’s now set his sights on moving to the MLS, with David Beckham’s Inter Miami his preferred destination, according to the Sun.

The 32-year-old is said to be prepared to demand big wages with a move to the US, but it could be just the kind of high-profile signing that Beckham’s club feel would be a worthwhile investment.

willian arsenal training

Willian in Arsenal training

Inter Miami have often been linked with some big names after being set up by Beckham, and Willian could be ideal to create a bit of a buzz around the club.

Despite flopping at Arsenal, Willian was a star player for Chelsea for many years and would surely have plenty to offer in the MLS.

