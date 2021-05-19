Arsenal could block player from moving to his preferred transfer destination

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to block Lucas Torreira from sealing his preferred transfer move this summer.

The Uruguay international seems likely to be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium after a difficult time in recent years, with a first-team role for him looking unlikely after he fell down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta before heading to Atletico Madrid on loan this season.

Torreira hasn’t enjoyed much playing time in his time in the Spanish capital either, so surely won’t be staying there, and Todo Fichajes report that he’d like a move to Argentina for family reasons this summer.

It remains to be seen, however, if Torreira will get that move, as Todo Fichajes suggest the Gunners are not currently considering that option as they’d like to bring in decent money from his sale.

The piece goes on to suggest that the 25-year-old could end up at Fiorentina instead, with the Serie A side keeping an eye on him ahead of the summer.

That might give AFC a better opportunity to cash in on the player they signed from Sampdoria back in 2018.

Arsenal surely need to make changes in midfield after the lack of impact made by Torreira, as well as others like Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka, while Thomas Partey has struggled to stay fit this season.

