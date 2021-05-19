Boost for Arsenal as former loan target will be available for permanent transfer this summer

There’s some encouraging Arsenal transfer news emerging from Spain as it looks like Barcelona goalkeeper Neto will be leaving the club this summer.

The Catalan giants look ready to clear Neto out at the end of this season, and Arsenal remain keen to sign the 31-year-old after previously missing out on a loan move for him, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Arsenal could do well to swoop for Neto as he becomes available, with some doubts remaining over Bernd Leno’s suitability as number one at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners could do with bringing in more competition for places in goal, and Neto has shown his qualities as a reliable backup in his time at the Nou Camp.

That said, some Arsenal fans may well feel it would be a bit of an underwhelming move if it went through, but it remains to be seen if the struggling north Londoners can realistically hope to attract anyone better at the moment.

It’s been a dire season for Mikel Arteta’s side and it’s clear changes are needed, and someone like Neto might just be good enough to make a difference.

