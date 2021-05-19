Arsenal youngster “very close” to being fully fledged Gunners starter, Mikel Arteta reveals

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that Gabriel Martinelli is “very close” to being a fully fledged starter for the Gunners.

While some Arsenal fans would no doubt insist that Martinelli is already at the required level to be included in Arteta’s starting eleven, the Spaniard has continually opted to leave the Brazilian on the subs bench.

He did so once again on Wednesday evening, with Martinelli coming off the bench to score the goal which put Arsenal in pole position late on against Crystal Palace, a game which they went on to win.

MORE: “We’d love to bring him here” – Manager confirms interest in signing record-breaking Arsenal starlet

The 19-year-old has huge potential, and is already good enough to be starting games for Arsenal, but his manager continues to stand in the way of him and the starting eleven.

That may be set to end, however, as when quizzed on the topic post-match, Arteta revealed his belief that Martinelli is now “very close” to being at the required level to start for Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli is “very close” to being an Arsenal starter, according to manager Mikel Arteta. #AFC pic.twitter.com/IBru1nQAO5 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 19, 2021

Next season could be a HUGE one for Martinelli.

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news