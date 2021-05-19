Dynamics of the market could favour Man United & Arsenal over Real Madrid in midfielder transfer battle

The ‘dynamics’ of this summer’s transfer market could favour a move to England for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The Mirror’s piece notes that Camavinga could be targeted by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal, and gives plenty of insight into how the saga might play out.

Camavinga is one of Europe’s most exciting young players and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up next, but it’s unclear how likely a move to Arsenal is at this moment in time.

MORE: Real Madrid star’s agent spotted meeting club sporting director

Le 10 Sport first linked the France international as a top target for the Gunners this summer, but David Ornstein later commented on The Athletic that he had been told a move was highly unlikely.

Still, the Mirror state that Camavinga could end up in the Premier League due to the fact that Real Madrid are prioritising forwards like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer.

It’s also suggested that the Spanish giants’ interest in Camavinga is largely down to manager Zinedine Zidane, whose future at the Bernabeu is in some doubt.

This seems to point towards Man Utd being in the strongest position for Camavinga, and it’s certainly true that the Red Devils could do with adding more quality to their midfield.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.

Things haven’t worked out for Donny van de Beek, while Paul Pogba is nearing the final year of his contract, so Camavinga could be ideal to come in and give the team something a bit different.

If Camavinga is heading to England, one imagines Arsenal might still be slightly tempting for the teenager, as they’d be a decent stepping stone club for him – somewhere he would likely be guaranteed regular playing time and a chance to showcase his skills in a top league at a young age.

Arsenal also have a habit of eventually selling their best players, so that could allow Camavinga to move on in the not-too-distant future if bigger teams come in for him again.