(Photos) Celtic release statement as images appear to show explosion at club chief’s home

Celtic have released an official statement on Twitter confirming that the house of their chief executive Peter Lawwell was damaged by an explosion and fire.

See below for Celtic’s statement via their official Twitter account, which explains that Peter and his family left the property safely, despite images appearing to show a huge amount of damage done…

#???????? ????????? ?? A spokesperson for Celtic said: "We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property." pic.twitter.com/bZH9eO68A1 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 19, 2021

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.

See below as some users responded with images allegedly from Lawwell’s home, suggesting it may have been a deliberate attack with petrol bombs.

Celtic say the police are investigating the incident, so more information may soon come to light.