(Photos) Celtic release statement as images appear to show explosion at club chief’s home

Celtic FC
Celtic have released an official statement on Twitter confirming that the house of their chief executive Peter Lawwell was damaged by an explosion and fire.

See below for Celtic’s statement via their official Twitter account, which explains that Peter and his family left the property safely, despite images appearing to show a huge amount of damage done…

See below as some users responded with images allegedly from Lawwell’s home, suggesting it may have been a deliberate attack with petrol bombs.

Celtic say the police are investigating the incident, so more information may soon come to light.

  1. Paul Dolan says:
    May 19, 2021 at 11:55 am

    Shockin if this was deliberate i hope they get those responsible. I don,t like what he’s done but i would wish that one any one.

