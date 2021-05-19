Chelsea continuing to try and renew striker’s contract

According to recent reports, Chelsea are continuing in their attempts to see French striker Olivier Giroud commit his long-term future to the club.

Giroud, 34, joined Chelsea in 2018 following a controversial switch from arch-rivals Arsenal in a deal worth £15.3m.

Since joining the Blues, the experienced Frenchman has gone on to score 39 goals in 119 games, in all competitions.

Although mostly resigned to a squad role following the arrival of attacking duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner last summer, Giroud continues to contribute whenever called upon.

However, with his contract set to expire in a matter of weeks, there have been growing concerns that the 2018 World Cup winner could leave the club.

Despite the initial concerns though, Blues’ fans have been offered some good news.

Recent reports from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sports Witness) had linked the 34-year-old with a summer move to Italy’s top-flight.

However, speaking more recently to Radio Kiss Kiss, Vincenzo Morabitoan, an intermediary close to the Chelsea striker (as quoted by FC Inter News), confirmed the Blues are trying to renew his deal.

“Olivier can come to Italy,” Morabitoan said. “Although Chelsea are trying to renew him, but there is still nothing concrete.

“We will see what happens with Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku: if they leave AS Roma and Inter, Giroud could go to Italy”.