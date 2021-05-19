Chelsea fans will love John Terry’s outstanding response to chant from Spurs fans

John Terry may have ended his playing days with Aston Villa, but he’s always going to be remembered as a legendary Chelsea captain for his many years of service at Stamford Bridge.

He’s now an assistant with Villa who travelled to face Tottenham tonight, and there’s the added fun that a crowd were in the ground and they certainly haven’t forgotten where Terry made his name.

They took the chance to pay tribute to one of their own legends in Ledley King, but it appears the part about him being better than John Terry filtered through to him on the Villa bench.

Generally, he should just be ignoring them, but this is a pretty spectacular comeback and you can be sure that the Chelsea fans will love it:

Spurs fans singing their song about Ledley King being better than John Terry. Terry turns around and holds an imaginary trophy aloft in response. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) May 19, 2021

It has been pointed out in the responses that the Spurs fans may not understand the gesture as silverware is a rarity for them, but it’s fun to see that there’s a solid level of banter between the fans and those on the pitch already.