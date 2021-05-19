Chelsea may have been handed a big boost in their transfer pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane following some significant developments.

According to Todo Fichajes, Kane would welcome ‘contact’ from the Blues, while it seems the west London giants have made him a priority after failing in efforts to land Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

The report adds that Manchester United’s recent decision to tie Edinson Cavani down to a new contract may also have some impact in this transfer battle, putting Chelsea in a stronger position.

Chelsea spent big on a host of new signings last summer, showing their ambition by bringing in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

However, with attacking players like Werner not looking that convincing so far, it makes sense that Kane might now be on CFC’s radar ahead of this summer.

Blues fans will surely be encouraged by this update, though it’s worth remembering that Tottenham will surely do all in their power not to sell their star player to a London rival.

As well as Man Utd, Todo Fichajes also mention Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors for Kane, and one imagines he could do well to be reunited with former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino in the French capital.

If Kane doesn’t move to Old Trafford, United will surely have to consider another top centre-forward signing, as former Red Devil Luke Chadwick explained in our exclusive interview.

