Chelsea in talks over stunning double Bayern Munich transfer raid

Chelsea are in talks over a stunning double transfer raid on Bayern Munich this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes up both Robert Lewandowski and Niklas Sule.

The Blues have been strongly linked with both players before, and the latest from Sky Sports Germany is that they’ve been in contact with Lewandowski’s representatives about a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

Lewandowski is also wanted by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but it seems Tuchel is eager to land the Poland international for Chelsea as he chases a new striker this summer.

The German tactician is also thought to be keen on big names like Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland, but Lewandowski is another of the very finest in the world.

Chelsea need upgrades on the struggling Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, and Lewandowski would be a major statement signing if he were to join the west London giants.

CFC are also stepping up their interest in Bayern centre-back Sule, with Tuchel keen to strengthen his defence next season.

Other big names like Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde have also been linked with Chelsea, but it seems Sule is the priority for Tuchel.