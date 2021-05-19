Chelsea to launch £80million bid for Man United transfer target who’s eager for PL move

Chelsea are reportedly ready to launch a bid to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Blues could do with a marquee signing in attack after a rather disappointing campaign from the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, with Sancho looking ideal after his impressive displays in his time in the Bundesliga.

MORE: Manchester United may attempt swap deal in bid to clinch transfer of £150m-rated star

And according to a report from the Sun, Chelsea could try to beat Man Utd to Sancho’s signature by making an offer of around £80million for the England international.

The report states that Thomas Tuchel rates Sancho highly, and one imagines he’d definitely be an upgrade on the likes of Werner and Ziyech and give Chelsea more of a chance of challenging for the title next season.

Sancho himself is thought to be keen on returning to the Premier League, according to the Sun, as the former Manchester City youngster is keen to be closer to his family in the UK.

The 21-year-old has also been linked with United in recent times, as noted by the Sun, and the Red Devils also look in need of that kind of player to add some spark to their attack.

Anthony Martial has not been at his best this season, while doubts also remain over Daniel James, and Jesse Lingard’s future is uncertain after going out on loan to West Ham after falling out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United and Chelsea will both want to close the gap on Premier League champions Manchester City next season, and a signing like Sancho could be key to determining which of these clubs enjoys a more successful campaign.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.