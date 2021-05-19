Menu

Video: Chelsea told the one signing they need to become a “real team”

Chelsea FC
Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has made it clear he thinks Chelsea are just one top centre-forward away from being a top team.

Speaking on Sky Sports in the video below after Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Leicester City, the pundit made it clear he felt the Blues had to strengthen up front with a striker like Harry Kane or Erling Haaland this summer…

Souness admits he can’t see Kane going to Chelsea, but the west London giants would certainly do well to do all they can to bring in an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner.

The Germany international simply hasn’t lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge so far and Chelsea can’t afford to risk relying on him for another season if he continues to struggle like this.

