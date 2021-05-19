Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was clearly not happy about the disrespect Daniel Amartey showed to the club after Leicester City beat them in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

See below as Rudiger took aim at Amartey’s antics after the 1-0 win for Leicester at Wembley, with the Foxes ace seen messing around with the club’s pennant in the dressing room afterwards…

Pictures courtesy of Chelsea TV

This certainly didn’t seem professional by Amartey, and it’s little wonder Rudiger and other Chelsea players weren’t happy with him when they met again in the Premier League last night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side got a small piece of revenge on Leicester by beating them 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to boost their top four hopes.