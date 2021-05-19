Club President admits he would “love” to re-sign Barcelona star this summer

We see it all the time in football where certain players just need to feel like the centre of attention to thrive, and that could be the case for Antoine Griezmann.

He was an absolute star for Atletico Madrid and he’s still played well for France where he’s central to their plans, but it just hasn’t worked out for him at Barcelona.

He was played in a wider role to begin with so that may have hindered him, but Barca are built around Lionel Messi and that means the Frenchman tends to go missing in games.

He did turn 30 earlier this year so it’s not clear if he has a huge sell-on value, but Fabrizio Romano has indicated that a return to Atletico Madrid may be possible:

Griezmann future ?? – Atlético president to El Larguero: “I’d love to sign Antoine but I think Barça are not planning to sell him”. – Barça position is different: they’re open to sell Griezmann if an ‘important bid’ will arrive. – PSG are NOT among Antoine’s favourite options. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021

It depends on how much interest there is from Atleti, as it’s very possible that those comments from the President are an attempt to show some love to their former player while also shutting the door on a return in a kind way.

On the flip side it could be a situation where Barca’s stance has changed and something could be done, although they will need to be careful about avoiding a repeat of the Luis Suarez situation.

If Griezmann goes back to Atletico and leads them to another title next season then it’s an awful look for Barca, but it makes a lot of sense to move him on if possible.

You also have to consider Diego Simeone’s preference here as there was a feeling at the time of Griezmann’s departure that he had been run into the ground at Atleti and he may have peaked, so it would be interesting to see if he wanted him back.