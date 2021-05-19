Daniel Levy blames two key issues for Spurs’ current plight

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has suggested that the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the club’s new stadium, are to blame for the side’s current plight.

Spurs have endured a tough decline in recent times.

It was only a couple of seasons ago that the Londoners were in the Champions League final – despite eventually losing to Liverpool, the side didn’t look out of place on Europe’s biggest stage.

However, fast forward 24 months and the club have gone through two different managers, crashed out of this season’s Europa League and are now on the brink of missing out on a top-four spot.

If that weren’t hard enough – in more recent news, star striker Harry Kane appears to be pushing for a summer transfer, with the likes of Chelsea and both Manchester sides rumoured to be in the hunt.

Addressing the club’s major fall from grace, chairman Levy, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “This season, for many reasons, we have not met our raised expectations on the pitch.

“Everyone had high hopes with the squad we had assembled. Unfortunately, despite sitting top of the Premier League in December, we have not been able to sustain this position.

“We reached the Carabao Cup Final, however we had a disappointing exit from the Europa League and now find ourselves fighting to qualify for Europe, having competed in European competition for 14 of the last 15 seasons.

“We are absolutely clear that central to our ambitions is a successful football team – it is what we all crave. We have come close over the last seven seasons and everyone’s focus is on a return to regular Champions League participation and competing for honours.”

With the club actively seeking a long term manager in time for next season, Levy went on to reveal the kind of candidate he is looking for.

“We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known – free-flowing, attacking and entertaining – whilst continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our Academy alongside experienced talent.” Levy concluded.