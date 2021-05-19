David Beckham’s Inter Miami eyes Real Madrid ace who could have contract terminated this summer

Real Madrid’s Marcelo could be seeing his time with the Spanish side coming to an end even though the 33-year-old has one more year left on his contract.

Diario AS reports Inter Miami presents an attractive destination for Marcelo. Los Blancos are hoping that they can reach an agreement with the Brazil international and terminate the contract at the end of this season.

Marcelo’s form has significantly dropped over the last two seasons due to muscular injuries and age, so Real Madrid would like to part ways with the player and get his wages off their books.

Inter Miami’s interest in Marcelo is due to the relationship the player has with co-owner David Beckham. The defender will need to lower his wages, but the thought of playing for the Major League Soccer club is enticing; however, Beckham’s financial muscle could make the offer appealing to Marcelo.

Along with offering a competitive salary by MLS standards, the experience for Marcelo to take his family to a different culture and a city like Miami could sell him on the move to North America. South Florida has a wonderful climate and beautiful beaches, something that he has always loved, having grown up on the shores of Rio de Janeiro.