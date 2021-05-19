Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly both ready to pay big for the transfer of Sevilla Defender Diego Carlos this summer.

The 28-year-old has been a rock-solid performer for Sevilla in recent times and it would be unsurprising if he soon made the move to a bigger club.

MORE: Harvey Elliott reveals reaction to Alisson winner

According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, both Liverpool and Man Utd are keen on Carlos and could be prepared to pay around €50million to try and lure him to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if their interest will lead anywhere, but Sevilla have a history of selling some of their best players to bigger clubs when offers come in.

Liverpool could urgently do with a new centre-back after a difficult season of injuries in that area of the pitch, with Carlos looking like an ideal upgrade on injury prone pair Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

United, meanwhile, have also had problems in that department as Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly continue to look unconvincing as long-term options to partner Harry Maguire.

With both these sides falling behind Manchester City this season, it’s surely vital that they strengthen well this summer to establish themselves as title contenders next year.

Carlos looks like he could fit in well in English football and make a big impact for either of these clubs, and Todo Fichajes state he’d be ready to listen to their proposals.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.