Fabio Blanco: How Eintracht Frankfurt beat Europe’s biggest clubs to the next Ferran Torres

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt recently announced that they had signed Valencia youth starlet Fabio Blanco.

Blanco, 17, first joined Valencia’s youth academy in 2013.

Although the young attacker is highly rated, there were no immediate plans to promote him to the first team, therefore, it quickly became apparent that the side would face a fight to keep hold of him.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects, Blanco appears to be showing all the early signs of becoming an elite level modern winger.

Considered an extremely direct right-winger who is electrically paced, Blanco possesses all the correct attributes to both score and create goals from wider positions.

In fact, such is the ceiling for Blanco’s development, within the industry, many individuals have likened him to Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

Spanish-born Blanco is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer once this current campaign comes to an end and is expected to go straight into the club’s first-team plans.

Eintracht win the battle for Blanco

Although securing Blanco’s signature is a huge coup for the Bundesliga side, it was not an easy task.

Blanco was courted by several top European clubs, including AC Milan, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, with development at the forefront of his mind, other potential destinations, including Real Sociedad, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille and Borussia Monchengladbach, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt, became increasingly more attractive.

Die Adler were able to get ahead of the chasing pack after the club’s football director Ben Manga successfully managed to convince Blanco and his family that the Eintracht project is the right one for him.

Eintracht Frankfurt are hopeful they can emulate Borussia Dortmund’s philosophy of signing younger talents and developing them into world-beaters – seen most recently with winger Jadon Sancho and ex-Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Following their investment in youth – Blanco is set to become one of the first members of his new club’s well-planned stability and development philosophy.