Former Manchester United star aims dig at Tottenham over Harry Kane transfer saga

Now would be the right time for Harry Kane to leave Tottenham, according to former Manchester United ace Luke Chadwick.

The England international has had a great career at Spurs in terms of his individual performances, with his superb scoring record firmly establishing himself as one of the finest forwards in world football.

However, he’s yet to win silverware and it’s unsurprising to now see the Daily Mirror and others reporting on Kane looking for a move away, with big names like Manchester United among those interested in him.

MORE: Harry Kane is NOT irreplaceable for Tottenham

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside today, former Man Utd midfielder Chadwick made it clear he’d love to see his old club sign Kane, though he tipped the 27-year-old to be more likely to join Manchester City instead.

In addition, Chadwick aimed a dig at Tottenham over the Kane transfer saga, suggesting it was their fault for failing to take advantage of their recent strong period under Mauricio Pochettino, with the club now looking likely to be on the way down.

“Tottenham have certainly not had the same presence near the top of the Premier League or in the Champions League since Pochettino’s left,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I think they had an opportunity, obviously reaching the Champions League final, a one-off game where they were beaten by Liverpool, but I think their opportunity has passed. Some of that team has moved on, some of them have lost form.

“You sort of half thought Mourinho could deliver trophies but that didn’t work out and they now look more like a top six team but not a top three team.

“Harry Kane’s not getting any younger and he deserves to be winning trophies, the sort of player he is. It could’ve been handled better, Tottenham could’ve put together a team capable of winning trophies but they didn’t get the rub of the green in some key moments. I think Kane realises this, that they’re not going to be a team capable of winning the Premier League in the coming seasons.”

Chadwick added, however, that it might not be all doom and gloom for Spurs, who now have the chance to raise a lot of money from selling Kane.

Like when Gareth Bale left them for Real Madrid back in 2013, that could give the north London side the chance to spend big on a number of new signings to rebuild their squad.

“There’s always that option, if one door closes, another opens,” Chadwick said. “Tottenham’s a wonderful football club, who always look to play attractive football and do things the right way.

“When Gareth Bale left it was a huge loss for the club, and the money they reinvested maybe didn’t bear fruit straight away, but Pochettino got the best out of that team that challenged for the title.

“If they do, as you expect, get a huge amount of money for Kane then whoever comes in to manage Tottenham has got a great opportunity to rebuild a football club. When Bale left, they almost ended up stronger without him.

“Obviously Kane’s a legend at Tottenham, but once he’s gone, he’s gone and it’s time for the club to rebuild.”

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.