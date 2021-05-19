Frank Lampard closes in on Premier League job and it’s expected he’ll sign three players from Chelsea

History is often kinder to former managers, and you can see that Frank Lampard did a lot of good things during his time at Chelsea.

He did introduce a lot of the younger players into the team and developed them into key players so he takes a lot of credit for that, but the club simply reached a point where a better manager was needed to take them to the next level.

A report from Football Insider has suggested that he’s now close to taking the job at Crystal Palace for next season as Roy Hodgson is set to move on this summer.

It’s an interesting appointment because he was largely expected to win in his previous roles with Derby and Chelsea, but Crystal Palace aren’t one of the strongest teams in their league so it is a different situation.

It’s also suggested that he still retains a good relationship with Chelsea, so there are hopes that he’ll be able to attract at least three players from Stamford Bridge as he looks to rebuild the Palace side.

Those players aren’t named, but you can imagine some of the fringe players that he helped to develop like Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori will be linked.

They also indicate that it’s hoped that a youthful approach and a more expansive style will help take Palace to the next level, but similar things were promised in terms of an attractive style under Frank de Boer so they’ll hope it works out better this time round.