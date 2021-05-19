Menu

Chelsea in pole position to seal transfer of want-away star in move that could have repercussions for Liverpool

Chelsea are reportedly looking to be in pole position to clinch the transfer of Jose Gimenez as he asks Atletico Madrid to accept offers for him this summer.

The Uruguay international has been one of the finest centre-backs in Europe for a number of years now, and he could be an ideal addition to this Chelsea side, who look in need of upgrades on unconvincing defenders like Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma.

MORE: Chelsea fans take sweet revenge on James Maddison

Gimenez would certainly fit the bill and it seems like he’s now being increasingly strongly linked with Chelsea in this report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

In a boost for the Blues, it seems Atletico already have a replacement in mind for Gimenez in the form of Lille defender Sven Botman.

The highly-rated young Dutchman has shone in Ligue 1 and The Athletic note that he’s been a target for Liverpool in recent times.

After their difficult season with injuries at the back, Liverpool certainly look like they could do with a signing like Botman to come in next season.

Jose Gimenez has shone at Atletico Madrid and is being linked with Chelsea

However, the Reds might struggle to do so if Chelsea sign Gimenez and give Atletico the funds to go ahead with a deal for Botman.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it could be a great bonus for Chelsea to spoil Liverpool’s plans in this way as the two teams are likely to be direct rivals for the title or at least a top four spot next season.

