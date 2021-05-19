Tottenham have enquired over signing one of the best strikers in the world to replace Man Utd target Harry Kane

Tottenham have reportedly been preparing for Harry Kane’s departure for some time as he’s strongly linked with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City.

Spurs fans will no doubt be worried about losing Kane, who has been a star performer for them for many years now, and who is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the world in his position.

However, they can perhaps take some comfort in the fact that Tottenham seem prepared to look at other world class forwards to replace him.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs even enquired about Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland as a potential replacement for Kane, though they look unlikely to be able to do a deal due to the Norway international’s wage demands.

One imagines the north London giants might’ve struggled to sign Haaland anyway, with the in-form attacker likely to want a move to one of Europe’s elite when he does leave Dortmund.

No disrespect to Tottenham, but Haaland will surely feel he can do better than that, so they may have to look elsewhere for a top class Kane replacement.

The Mail add that Spurs could take advantage of Man Utd’s interest by attempting to land Anthony Martial in a swap deal.

The Frenchman has his quality, but has been frustratingly inconsistent for much of his time at Old Trafford, so Tottenham fans may well feel their club should be aiming higher than that when it comes to filling the void left by a player of Kane’s calibre.

