Tottenham have tweeted out a matchday graphic as they prepare to welcome fans back to their home ground for tonight’s game against Aston Villa.

See below as Spurs include an image showing Hugo Lloris, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min, but no Harry Kane…

This might not normally get much attention, but it comes as Kane transfer rumours are dominating the headlines after reports from the Daily Mirror and others that he wants out of Spurs this summer.

Kane’s absence has not gone unnoticed by these fans…

No Kane on the pic, not helping yourselves. — Billy Mcgon (@billytheyido) May 19, 2021

No Kane…..? So you’re admitting he’s off ffs — James (@jamesbradley59) May 19, 2021

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.

Notice how Kane isnt included in recent posts – kinda makes me sad but he needs to win trophies in reality. Lets hope we can rebuild this team back to what it was in the Poch era. — Sheldon. ? (@SilenceSheldon) May 19, 2021