(Photo) Harry Kane absent from Tottenham matchday graphic amid transfer speculation

Tottenham have tweeted out a matchday graphic as they prepare to welcome fans back to their home ground for tonight’s game against Aston Villa.

See below as Spurs include an image showing Hugo Lloris, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min, but no Harry Kane…

This might not normally get much attention, but it comes as Kane transfer rumours are dominating the headlines after reports from the Daily Mirror and others that he wants out of Spurs this summer.

Kane’s absence has not gone unnoticed by these fans…

