Inter Miami’s pursuit of Real Madrid full-back could signal very bad news for Spurs

David Beckham’s Inter Miami are reportedly a potential destination for Real Madrid full-back Marcelo. However, should the Brazilian opt to swap Spain for America, there is a real possibility that Los Blancos could trigger their optional buy-back clause in Spurs’ Sergio Reguilon’s contract.

Marcelo, 33, joined Real Madrid in 2007. Since then, the experienced defender has gone on to feature in 527 matches, in all competitions.

Despite being with the club for the last 14-years, with his contract set to expire in 12-months time, there are growing concerns the Brazilian veteran could see out his playing days elsewhere.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, Marcelo has emerged as a summer transfer target for Beckham’s Inter Miami.

It has been claimed that the 33-year-old defender, who is the club’s vice-captain, does not want to become a burden and could move on if his services are no longer required.

Should Marcelo depart, AS go on to claim that the door could be opened for either youth prospect Miguel Gutierrez or Spurs defender Reguilon.

Although Reguilon joined Spurs last summer, Los Blancos inserted an option future buy-back clause, believed to be within the region of the £43m, as per Football London.

It is understood that Real Madrid’s clause is active until the summer of 2022.