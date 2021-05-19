Karim Benzema’s recall for France is the biggest story going into the Euros this summer, but there was also plenty of intrigue around Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return for Sweden too.

Sweden love a striker coming out of retirement for a major tournament as Henrik Larsson did it almost every second summer, while Zlatan hadn’t played for Sweden since 2016 before announcing his return this year.

He’s always been the undisputed star in the national team so there was a sense that his departure may have made them stronger as a unit, and it also allowed some of the other players to blossom.

His return did demand that they found a way to fit him in, but he does bring some much-needed quality up front so you can argue that it would be worth it.

Unfortunately it now appears that his dramatic comeback story has been cut short as he picked up an injury and he’s not in Sweden’s 26-man squad for the tournament:

Här är de 26 spelare som representerar Sverige i sommarens EM! ??? #viärsverige

Henrik’s son Jordan is in the squad so it could’ve been a cool chance to see him link up with Zlatan, but everything points to the story ending there…. unless you look at Zlatan’s latest post on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimovi? (@iamzlatanibrahimovic)

It’s not really clear what his plan is here as the squad has been announced and changes can’t really be made unless someone else is injured and drops out, but at least it looks positive for AC Milan next season.