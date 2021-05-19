Harry Kane picks preference out of Man Utd, City & Chelsea and is confident club will launch transfer bid

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reportedly decided his preference out of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Spurs front-man thinks City would represent the best move for him in his quest to win silverware, and he’s also optimistic that Pep Guardiola’s side will come in with a bid.

Kane certainly makes sense as an ideal signing for City, who will surely be in the market for a long-term replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero this summer.

It also seems wise for Kane to try moving to the Etihad Stadium if he wants to win trophies, with the England international yet to win anything in his career so far.

At the age of 27, time is running out for Kane to really have the career he deserves, and it would be intriguing to see what he could achieve at City.

This could be a big blow for the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea, however, with both these sides in urgent need of a top signing up front if they are to emerge as genuine title challengers to City next season.

Guardiola’s side are already the best in the country, and adding Kane to their squad would make it even harder for United and Chelsea to close the gap.

The Red Devils may well feel content with the in-form Edinson Cavani leading the line for them next season, but at his age it’s hard to imagine he could play week in, week out.

Chelsea certainly need upgrades on Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, with the latter of those three also nearing the end of his contract.

As noted by the Mirror, however, Spurs would be especially reluctant to lose Kane to a London rival.

