Long-serving Newcastle United ace set for new contract after re-establishing himself in the first team

Every fan wants to see their club develop locals players, so it’s always a bonus if they stick around for most of their career and they’re usually cut a bit of slack by the supporters.

It’s not uncommon to see players stay around for a long time even if they may not be good enough for that level, and Paul Dummett is a perfect example at Newcastle United.

His only season where he started the vast majority of games came in the Championship so that may be his level, but he’s versatile, he tries hard and you never need to worry about his dedication to the cause.

He was injured at the start of the season so it’s taken some time for him to get back into the team, but he’s started most of their matches in the recent good run and it looks like a contract extension is now on the table.

He’ll make his 200th appearance if he plays tonight and the report says that an extension has been triggered for one more year on his contract, but there are hopes that a longer-term deal will be sorted out.

He’ll turn 30 next season so that new contract would tie him down to the club for the rest of his best years, and it’s always positive to see someone stay with their hometown club for such a long time.