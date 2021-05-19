Luke Shaw shows he’s a class act with message to Man United fan following incident at Old Trafford

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has shown his class by getting in touch with a fan on Twitter who was thrown out of Old Trafford yesterday for throwing a green and gold scarf at the Red Devils ace.

See below for the exchange, which explains the details of what took place, as it’s alleged that a supporter was removed from the ground during United’s game against Fulham.

I understand completely, first match back at old Trafford , emotions are high. I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out ?? — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) May 18, 2021

The fan adds that he faces a potential three-year ban, according to the stewards at Old Trafford, which could jeopardise his journey to Man Utd’s upcoming clash in the Europa League final.

Shaw, however, saw what happened and clearly wants to do his bit to help the fan out by having a word with the club about his punishment.

This certainly seems like an over-the-top reaction from United’s stewards, with this fan clearly not in any way intending to harm Shaw as he simply showed his distaste for the Glazer family’s ownership of the club in a peaceful manner.

Fair play to Shaw for responding to the fan and doing his bit to help out.