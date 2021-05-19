Manchester United contact PL club over transfer of possible Harry Kane alternative

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Southampton striker Danny Ings this summer.

The Red Devils may have just extended the contract of the in-form Edinson Cavani by another year, but it seems clear they’ll still need more options up front next season.

According to the Telegraph, United have enquired to Southampton about Ings, while the report also mentions the club’s interest in want-away Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Ings has been in fine form for Southampton this season and surely deserves another stab at playing for a top club after a difficult spell at Liverpool earlier in his career.

It would be quite controversial for Ings to end up at Liverpool’s rivals Man Utd, but one couldn’t begrudge the 28-year-old the chance to grab this big opportunity.

Ings had his injury troubles in his time at Anfield, but now looks to have put those fitness woes behind him, showing what he’s capable of at Premier League level.

Most United fans would surely rather a big name like Kane, but Ings may be a more realistic target and a very decent alternative in what is bound to be a challenging transfer window.

