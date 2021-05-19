Manchester United move ahead of Man City & Chelsea in pursuit of Harry Kane transfer

Manchester United have reportedly moved ahead of rivals Manchester City and Chelsea in the race for the transfer of Harry Kane.

The Tottenham striker looks set to be on his way out of Spurs this summer, and the Transfer Window Podcast have provided an update on the saga, which is bound to dominate transfer gossip columns for weeks and months to come.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, United have already entered into serious contract negotiations with Kane as they look to win the race for his signature.

MORE: Chelsea to steal £80million attacker from Man United

They mention, as have numerous other sources, that Kane has asked to leave Tottenham, sparking interest from Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea.

It seems, however, that the England international could currently be looking more like heading to Old Trafford as United step up their bid to bring in the elite centre-forward they surely need for next season.

It has already been reported by the Times that City may favour a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, with Kane their Plan B option.

That could explain United moving ahead of their neighbours, but one imagines there will be plenty of twists and turns in this saga yet.

Chelsea will surely also step up their efforts to land Kane at some point, with the Blues in desperate need of more firepower up front after a hugely disappointing first season at Stamford Bridge for Timo Werner.

It’s clear all three of United, City and Chelsea would see Kane as an upgrade on most of their attacking options, and whoever wins the race for his signature could gain a major advantage in next season’s title race.

