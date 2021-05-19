Menu

Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops possible Harry Kane transfer hint after Man United game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has perhaps hinted his side have an interest in a transfer deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

When asked about Kane’s availability in the video below, Solskjaer made it clear he wanted to show respect and not talk about players from other clubs…

However, the Red Devils boss also hinted he could be open to making a big signing up front, insisting that keeping hold of Edinson Cavani for another season didn’t mean he wouldn’t also be looking at strengthening in the transfer market.

Cavani’s age surely means he can’t play week in, week out next season, so there’s surely room for a signing of a world class centre-forward like Kane.

