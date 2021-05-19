Menu

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe gives cryptic response when quizzed over his PSG future

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has given a pretty cryptic response when asked whether he will still be at the club come the start of next season.

Mbappe has enjoyed the best season of his PSG career on a personal level, even if the Parisiens may well finish the season with just the Coupe de France to show for it, in terms of major trophies won.

Unfortunately for Mauricio Pochettino and co, though, there is some suggestion that the 22-year-old will not be playing his football at the Parc des Princes beyond this campaign.

MARCA report that he is Florentino Perez’s number one summer transfer target, with the prospect of a move to Real Madrid enough to tempt any player into leaving.

Mbappe PSG

Kylian Mbappe is being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

In addition, speaking in wake of the Coupe de France final, during which he scored, he has done little to dampen the speculation.

Whether this really is just Mbappe being reluctant to discuss his future at a time of celebration for him and his teammates remains to be seen.

In truth, though, it wouldn’t have taken much for him to say ‘yes’ and commit his future to the club, would it?

